BSU, NTC Lift Mask Mandate for Indoor, Non-Academic Spaces
Face coverings are no longer required at some places on the campuses of Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College.
In a letter to students and faculty, BSU/NTC President Dr. Faith Hensrud said face coverings are not needed in campus residence halls, the Gillett Wellness Center, on-campus dining facilities, in the Hobson Memorial Union, or at home intercollegiate athletics events.
Hensrud said Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra issued new guidance on Tuesday regarding face coverings. Because Beltrami County is now rated at the Medium level under a new CDC ranking system for COVID-19, BSU and NTC can immediately end their indoor face covering requirements.
BSU officials are asking for clarification on some issues before announcing any further changes to the school’s face mask policies.
Hensrud said that face coverings in academic spaces and offices will remain in effect for the short term.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.