BSU, NTC Indoor Mask Mandate Extended to October 1
The mask mandate for Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College is being extended to October 1.
The indoor mask mandate will remain in place until Beltrami County’s COVID-19 transmission status drops to low or moderate spread. Beltrami County was elevated to a high transmission status on August 7 and has remained there since.
Based on the current numbers, the earliest the mandate could possibly be lifted would be September 14, but with the current trend of case numbers still rising, the decision was made to extend the indoor mask mandate until Friday, October 1.
BSU officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and will make adjustments as warranted by local conditions.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.