Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

BSU & NTC Have Combined $321 Million Impact On Minnesota Economy

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 28 2018
Leave a Comment

“When you’re thinking about the economic impact and you think about the dollars that are invested into higher education and Minnesota State, for every $1 that’s invested, $12 is returned,” says Dr. Faith Hensrud, the president of Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College.

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College impact the region in numerous ways, but thanks to Minnesota State, we can now equate that impact to a number: $321 Million plus 2,700 direct and indirect jobs.

“Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, we meet as presidents on a regular basis, on a monthly basis, and one of the things that we talked about was making sure that we were telling the story about Minnesota State and what the impact of all of the colleges and universities across the entire system was,” says Hensrud.

The $321 million combined impact is broken down into three factors: Direct Effect, which are impacts generated as result of spending by the colleges on capital projects, operations, pay and benefits; Indirect Effect, which is the increase in demand for goods and services that supply or support the colleges, their students and visitors; and Induced Effect, which is created as a result of spending by Minnesota State, its employees, students and suppliers.

When you think about the partnerships BSU and NTC has with local businesses, surrounding tribal colleges and Bemidji High School, the impact is crystal clear.

“We have students who are continually volunteering. They might be out raking leaves. They might be out helping with a project in town, so there’s plenty of opportunities for students to give back and contribute to the community,” says Hensrud.

The goal of the whole Minnesota State study was to provide a full and credible assessment of the total economic and employment impact. That way, contributors know exactly how their investment helps Minnesota.

Hensrud says, “By developing an economic impact study, we’re showing what the impact is of the institutions on the economy of the state, and I think that’s a really important point when speaking to legislatures and lawmakers to really say, ‘Here’s what we’re contributing and now how might that impact what you feel you can invest in us.’”

The last Minnesota State economic impact study was done in 2013. It’s possible another one could be done in 3 to 5 years.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

BSU Relieving Stress With “Keep Calm And…” Week

BSU Celebrates Native American Heritage Month

MnDOT Holds Workshop On Connected And Automated Vehicles

Bemidji State University Named One Of The Nation’s Most Green Colleges

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks Chris! Glad you enjoyed it. Great season for Bemidji.... Read More

Chris Justice said

Thank you for all of your fabulous coverage of Bemidji High School Sports!!!... Read More

Kory Lesnick said

Thank you for what you and you and Kristi have done for our racing family here a... Read More

Angela Sloan said

It was wonderful being able to participate in such a worthy cause... Read More

Latest Story

Salvation Army In Need Of More Bell Ringers

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, so is the annual kettle campaign for the Salvation Army, but many locations are in need of bell
Posted on Nov. 28 2018

Latest Stories

Salvation Army In Need Of More Bell Ringers

Posted on Nov. 28 2018

Northwoods Adventure: Tour of Homes Returns For Third Year

Posted on Nov. 28 2018

Community Conversation Held As Part Of Self-Healing Communities Project

Posted on Nov. 27 2018

Brainerd Police Chief Asks City To Expand Police Force

Posted on Nov. 27 2018

Temporary Lane Closures on Highway 197 Scheduled For Today

Posted on Nov. 27 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.