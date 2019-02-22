Lakeland PBS
BSU & NTC Celebrate Black History Month With Book Corners

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 22 2019
Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical Academy are celebrating Black History Month with brand new book corners in their libraries.

For the entire month, books featuring various themes of black history will be highlighted in both the AC Clark Library at BSU and the Student Success Center at NTC. The books switch out every Tuesday and Thursday, so everyone on both campuses will get a chance to read as many books as possible. The corners also feature a white board that encourages discussion.

Dr. Solar Hong, the coordinator for the center of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, says, “They can look at the books, check out the books and then leave their insights and thoughts on the white board at the book corner, so it typically just provides a platform for students, faculty and staff to exchange their ideas and opinions for Black History Month inspired by the books recommended.”

BSU and NTC plan to keep the book corner for March but plan to swap the books out for women’s history literature in honor of Women’s History Month.

