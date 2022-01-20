Lakeland PBS

BSU, NTC Announces Two-Week “Lay Low” Period

Lakeland News — Jan. 19 2022

With Bemidji Area Schools announcing that they will be closed for the remainder of the week due to absences from COVID-19 and other illnesses, some people working at or attending Bemidji State University or Northwest Technical College could be impacted if they have school-aged children they have to care for. In response, President Faith Hensrud’s office has announced a “lay low” period for the next two weeks.

Classes that are currently meeting online or in-person will continue to be delivered as schedule, but faculty may consider moving in-person courses to remote learning during this period after consulting with their academic dean. Everyone is encouraged to move meetings and other gatherings to a virtual format, and employees and students are encouraged to keep social interactions to a minimum.

Supervisors are also encouraged to consider telework options for their employees where possible, ensuring that services continue to be provided and that student needs can be appropriately met.

The mandate for BSU and NTC requiring face coverings in indoor, public spaces will remain in place. The mask mandate will officially be extended beyond January 31, for which there will be a separate announcement.

