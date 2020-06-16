Lakeland PBS

BSU Names Dr. MaryTheresa Seig As Dean Of The College of Arts

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 16 2020

Bemidji State University has named Dr. MaryTheresa Seig as the Dean of the College of Arts, Education and Humanities today.

“With her academic training and scholarship in English, linguistics, discourse analysis and intercultural communication, as well as her experience managing a complex set of programs in various countries, Dr. Seig is positioned well to lead the College of Arts, Education and Humanities both at this time in which our methods of instruction are evolving due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Provost and Vice President for BSU Academic Affairs Dr. Allen Bedford. “and as BSU continues its strategic commitments to advance multicultural understanding,”

Seig has a baccalaureate degree in linguistics from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, a masters in teaching English to speakers of other languages from Michigan State University in East Lansing and a doctorate in English and linguistics from Oklahoma State University.

Seig has served as a English professor at Ball State University in Indiana where she has been apart of the faculty since 2001. She also served as the executive director for global initiatives.

Seig was able to spend six years building an intensive English program in Bagdad, Irag and was able to collect $3.7 million in funding to support professional development, university partnerships and language learning.

“I look forward to collaborating on various initiatives that are already in the works and to envisioning with the faculty and staff new directions and new adventures,” said Seig.

Seig’s begin her new role on August 1.

