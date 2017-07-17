BSU Names Bolte As Permanent Head Football Coach
Bemidji State University has named interim head coach Brent Bolte as the permanent head coach of the Beavers football team at a news conference this afternoon at the university.
Bolte was tapped as the interim head coach last season, two days before the season started, and led the Beavers to a 9-3 overall record, including a 36-23 Mineral Water Bowl victory over Washburn.
Prior to being named interim head coach, Bolte was a longtime assistant under former head coach Jeff Tesch, who was placed on administrative leave as head coach of the Beavers on August 30th of last year, two days before the team’s first game of 2016.
Tesch later told the media he was let go because of his use of a racial slur after he became upset with music the team was playing that included profanity and racial slurs.
Bolte served as a co-defensive coordinator for the Beavers from 2005 until being named interim head coach.
The Beavers will begin the 2017 season on August 31st when they travel to face Winona State.
