BSU Music Professor to Give Solo In-Person Piano Recitals

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 6 2020

Bemidji State University Department of Music and BSU Music Professor Dr. Stephen Carlson will be presenting in-person October Recitals this Friday, October 9th and Saturday, October 10th at 7:30 PM each night.

The recitals are free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. To reserve your seat, you can contact the BSU Department of Music at 218-755-2915 or by email at musicticketing@bemidjistate.edu.

