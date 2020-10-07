BSU Music Professor to Give Solo In-Person Piano Recitals
Bemidji State University Department of Music and BSU Music Professor Dr. Stephen Carlson will be presenting in-person October Recitals this Friday, October 9th and Saturday, October 10th at 7:30 PM each night.
The recitals are free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. To reserve your seat, you can contact the BSU Department of Music at 218-755-2915 or by email at musicticketing@bemidjistate.edu.
