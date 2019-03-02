Lakeland PBS
BSU Music Department Putting On A Night At The Opera

Nathan Green
Mar. 1 2019
“Doctor Miracle,” a one-act comedy opera by Georges Bizet, is making its way to Bemidji State University this weekend for the music department’s seventh annual opera production. Reporter Malaak Khattab has more.

The hour-long performance will be showing at the Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex at BSU on March 2nd at 7:30 PM and March 3rd at 2 PM.

