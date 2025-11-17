BSU Men’s & Women’s Hockey Return Home Confident Ahead of Weekend Match-Ups

If nothing else, BSU men’s hockey has been entertaining since beginning conference play, with six of their eight CCHA games going to overtime. But there is plenty of “else,” because Bemidji State has won five of those OT thrillers and remains atop the standings tied with Bowling Green, even after a 3-point split at Michigan Tech last weekend.

This Friday, they return home for a series with last place Northern Michigan, a team that, despite their 0-12 record, still has the Beavers on their toes.

“One thing I have learned about this league so far is, it’s anybody’s game on any night,” said junior forward Oliver Peer. “They [Northern Michigan] obviously haven’t had a good start to their year, that’s not a secret, but you don’t want to take any team lightly. And that’s a team that—you know, they’re dangerous, they’re hungry, they’re motivated. They have every reason to play with desperation this weekend. We’re not looking past these guys in any way. We are looking forward to this weekend to grow as a team and build and get better.”

“They scare me,” said head coach Tom Serratore of the Wildcats. “I mean, they came into our building last year and won two games. So, they played a lot of tight games so far [this year] and [in] college hockey, everything’s so darn tight.”

He continued, “We have to maintain that same type of emotion, the same type of intensity, and the same type of play we had last weekend [at Michigan Tech]. You have to have that, and you have to have that consistently. If you don’t, you’re in trouble.”

Bemidji State has a right to give pause to Northern Michigan. Over the past two seasons, the Beavers are just 2-5-1 against the Wildcats, including the aforementioned sweep at the Sanford Center last January.

BSU women’s hockey is also playing at home this weekend, and they’ll be taking on WCHA foe St. Cloud State.

The Beavers are coming off being swept at second-ranked Minnesota, but they feel their play over the last four series has given them reason to believe in their ability to come away with a win or perhaps two this weekend.

“The close game that we had with Ohio State, the win against St. Thomas, and then the 2-2 game going into third period [at Minnesota], I think that gave our team confidence,” said head coach Amber Fryklund. “I also think that gave our team some motivation as well, to continue to push, to elevate our standards, and continue to push for having those opportunities in those games to continue to elevate in our league, too.”

“I think we’re very confident in our abilities to be able to stay with good teams,” said junior forward Shelby Sandberg. “I think just the fact of like, finishing out a game is what we’re trying to work towards, and we’re just all really motivated and just hope we can take it to [St. Cloud State] this weekend.”

Bemidji State has dropped their last 12 straight to SCSU, but not counting empty netters, the Beavers have only lost by one goal in three of last year’s four meetings with the Huskies. This season, they both come in with nearly identical records: BSU is 3-8-1 while St. Cloud State is 4-9-1.

Puck drop for BSU men’s hockey is at 7 p.m. on Friday and at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Sanford Center. BSU women’s hockey plays at 3 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.