BSU Men’s & Women’s Basketball Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedules

The Bemidji State men’s and women’s basketball teams have released their 2025-26 schedules.

The women kick off their season first, and they do it at home when they host North Central University on November 4. It’s one of seven non-conference games for the Lady Beavers.

The men will start their season on the road at the Central Region Challenge to play two of their six non-conference games: one against Henderson State on November 14 and the other versus Southern Arkansas the following night. Their home opener will be on November 21, where they’ll face Oak Hills.

Both teams will play the same NSIC opponents on the same dates for their 21-game conference schedule, which begins at home on December 4 against Minnesota State Moorhead. The men will play the matinee games for the first half of NSIC and will switch with the women for the remainder of the games.