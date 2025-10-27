Oct 27, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Men’s Soccer Gets Series Sweep vs. Augustana with Saturday Win

After a thrilling 1-0 overtime win on Friday, Bemidji State men’s hockey was looking for a series sweep at home on Saturday against Augustana.

The Beavers would hold to beat the Vikings 3-2. They evened their record to 4-4-0 overall and are 2-0 in CCHA play.

BSU freshman goaltender Max Hildebrand earned his first CCHA Rookie of the Week award after he stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday’s win over Augustana.

