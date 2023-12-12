Lakeland PBS

BSU Men’s Hockey’s Magnussen, Pohlkamp to Compete in World Juniors

Lakeland News — Dec. 11 2023

Two Bemidji State men’s hockey freshmen, Eric Pohlkamp and Kasper Magnussen, were named to preliminary rosters for the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden, which will take place from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5.

Magnussen will be competing for one of 25 roster spots with Team Norway. In 10 games this season, the Norwegian has scored two goals for the Beavers.

“I’m really proud and happy to be part of that team and to be able to compete in that tournament,” said Magnussen at a recent press conference. “It’s always been a dream and I’m happy to just be a part of that team right now.”

Pohlkamp is one of 10 defensemen selected to compete for eight roster spots on Team USA. The Brainerd native is second among Beaver defensemen with eight points in 14 games.

“Actually, when I got the call, I didn’t have – that’s Denver’s head coach, but I didn’t have his number in my cell phone, so I just thought it was a spam call when I answered, but…” said Pohlkamp with a laugh. “It was just a big relief, it was obviously in the back of my head for a while now and just people talking about it here and there, and it’s really nice to get that call and I’m looking forward to it.”

BSU will be without both players for this weekend’s series at home against Bowling Green as they travel to their respective training camps. The Beavers will be playing Thursday-Friday instead of the usual Friday-Saturday, with both games set for 7 PM.

