BSU Men’s Hockey Trying To End 1st Half on High Note in Critical Series at Augustana

BSU men’s hockey returns to CCHA play this weekend for their second series of the season with Augustana. The two teams met for the first weekend of conference play in Bemidji, with the Beavers taking five of the six points available from the Vikings with an overtime and a regulation win.

This weekend’s series will be played at Augie, and the importance of playing well cannot be understated, with these being the final two games before the Beavs hit the month-long, mid-season holiday break.

“You want to be excited going into break,” said head coach Tom Serratore. “We’ve had a pretty good first half so far and this would be a really good first half if we [get points this weekend]. You just got to get points, and you need points every weekend. If you want to be home ice or you want to win a championship, you got to get points every weekend. So, it makes it a little easier, that’s for sure.”

“It’ll be nice to kind of relax a little bit and get everyone healthy,” said junior goaltender Raythan Robbins. “But it’s definitely fun when you’re riding high and you just want to keep that going, so [it’s] important to end up on a high note here and then pick it back up once we come back.”

Minnesota State made up ground and now has a one-point lead over Bemidji State atop the CCHA standings. The Mavericks swept conference opponent Northern Michigan, while the Beavers did not move because they played out of conference.

The last time BSU entered the winter break first in the standings was 2023-24 when they won the McNaughton Cup and hosted through the entire Mason Cup Playoffs, the CCHA’s regular season and postseason titles.