Nov 26, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

BSU Men’s Hockey to Test Hot Streak with Holiday Weekend Rivalry Series Against #6 UND

Bemidji State men’s hockey is coming off their first six-point sweep in CCHA play since March of 2024, when they swept Minnesota State in the final series of the regular season to claim the MacNaughton Cup. The pair of wins over Northern Michigan keeps BSU at the top of the conference standings and four points ahead of second place Bowling Green.

The Beavers only have one loss in their last 10 games and are hoping to keep that ball rolling as they head into a non-conference home-and-home showdown against #6 North Dakota for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“Everybody has ebbs and flows, and everybody has times where things aren’t going well,” said head coach Tom Serratore. “And then there’s times things are really going well and there’s kind of like [a] 50-50 time. But early on, we didn’t have a lot of experience coming back. So again, we’re just trying to find ourselves.”

He continued, “I’m not saying we totally found ourselves because again, when you think you find yourself, you get punched in the gut in a quick hurry. But overall, we’re a different team now than we were six weeks ago.”

“In the beginning, it was kind of weird to have all these new guys, and then they had to settle into how we wanted to play,” explained junior forward Kasper Magnussen. “Hard down low—we want to play hard as a team, fast-paced hockey, and just play Beaver hockey. Now as a team, we’re pulling the same rope and we’re looking forward.”

More often than not, BSU is on the losing end of their rivalry with UND, but last year the Beavers went unbeaten against the Fighting Hawks, winning that Friday’s match at the Sanford Center and tying at the Ralph.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

katrina barthelt bsu soccer 2025 thumbnail

11-26-2025

Regional News

Barthelt Becomes 1st BSU Soccer Player Named Central Region Player of the Year

bill ketola bsu football award sqk

11-26-2025

Health & Lifestyle

BSU Football Senior Ketola 2025 Recipient of NSIC’s Glen Galligan Award

Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Boys Hockey Generic Thumbnail

11-25-2025

Sports

Grand Rapids Boys’ Hockey’s Season Opener vs. Duluth East Ends in Tie

Bemidji Warroad Hockey Generic sqk copy

11-25-2025

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Stays Undefeated with 2-0 Win at Warroad