BSU Men’s Hockey to Test Hot Streak with Holiday Weekend Rivalry Series Against #6 UND

Bemidji State men’s hockey is coming off their first six-point sweep in CCHA play since March of 2024, when they swept Minnesota State in the final series of the regular season to claim the MacNaughton Cup. The pair of wins over Northern Michigan keeps BSU at the top of the conference standings and four points ahead of second place Bowling Green.

The Beavers only have one loss in their last 10 games and are hoping to keep that ball rolling as they head into a non-conference home-and-home showdown against #6 North Dakota for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“Everybody has ebbs and flows, and everybody has times where things aren’t going well,” said head coach Tom Serratore. “And then there’s times things are really going well and there’s kind of like [a] 50-50 time. But early on, we didn’t have a lot of experience coming back. So again, we’re just trying to find ourselves.”

He continued, “I’m not saying we totally found ourselves because again, when you think you find yourself, you get punched in the gut in a quick hurry. But overall, we’re a different team now than we were six weeks ago.”

“In the beginning, it was kind of weird to have all these new guys, and then they had to settle into how we wanted to play,” explained junior forward Kasper Magnussen. “Hard down low—we want to play hard as a team, fast-paced hockey, and just play Beaver hockey. Now as a team, we’re pulling the same rope and we’re looking forward.”

More often than not, BSU is on the losing end of their rivalry with UND, but last year the Beavers went unbeaten against the Fighting Hawks, winning that Friday’s match at the Sanford Center and tying at the Ralph.