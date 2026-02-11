BSU Men’s Hockey To Play Rival Minnesota State in Lone Series Meeting

With just two series left in the regular season, the margins are now razor thin for Bemidji State men’s hockey to earn a first-round home series in the CCHA Mason Cup Playoffs.

They trail fourth-place Bowling Green by 10 points in the conference standings heading into this weekend, so they would basically need to:

sweep this weekend’s opponent, conference rival Minnesota State, at home;

take five of the six points available in their final series of the season with St. Thomas next week;

and have Bowling Green goes winless.

It’s unlikely, but crazier things have happened.

The Beavers, though, are just focused on the Mavericks and trying to top a rival they have not beat in their last four meetings.

“The games, they’re just more exciting, in my opinion,” said junior forward Oliver Peer of playing in a rivalry. “There’s kind of more to play for. I mean, every weekend you’re playing for three points or the six points at stake and the standings and you know, you want to get back [into a good spot]. But those rivalry weekends, it’s almost a little personal for both teams, so it brings out the best in everybody. And the games are just fun. They’re physical, they’re fast. Fans get into it, which I love. So, they’re fun things to be a part of, and it’s definitely exciting.”

This is the first and only meeting between the two rivals this season, something BSU head coach Tom Serratore said was “unusual” and that it was “too bad” they won’t get to play the Mavericks four times this year. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14 at the Sanford Center.