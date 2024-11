BSU men’s hockey was in action Friday night, where they were hosting St. Thomas in a return to CCHA play. Both teams were tied for sixth in the conference.

The game ended 2-2 in regulation and would stay that way through overtime. Bemidji State won the shootout 1-0 and collected two of the night’s available three points.

The series continues Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Sanford Center.