BSU Men’s Hockey Ties Michigan Tech, Wins Shootout in 1st Game of Series

Bemidji State men’s hockey has been living in Split City, USA when it comes to conference series.

The Beavers have split four of five weekends in CCHA play and are looking to buck that trend. Of course, they needed a win Friday night before they could even talk about a sweep.

Bemidji State hosted Michigan Tech in the two teams’ first meeting since the Mason Cup final last March. The Huskies ended the Beavers’ season that night by a score of 2-1.

BSU would go on to tie Michigan Tech 2-2 and won the shootout to take two of the three points available. The two teams play again on Saturday night at the Sanford Center.