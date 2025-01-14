Jan 14, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Men’s Hockey Ties Bowling Green, Wins Shootout to Wrap Up Series

Bemidji State men’s hockey was on the road at Bowling Green on Saturday finishing off the weekend series, with the game on Friday having an exciting overtime finish.

It looked all but over late in the second period, where the Beavers trailed 3-0 with under two minutes to go, but BSU was able to get some goals and tied the game 4-4 by the end of regulation. That was the final, but Bemidji State won the shootout over Bowling Green 2-0 and collected two of the three points on the night.

