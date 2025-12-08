BSU Men’s Hockey Ties Augustana, Wins Shootout to Cap Off 1st Half of Season

After suffering their first loss in regulation during CCHA play on Friday, Bemidji State men’s hockey had to wait an extra night to avoid their first six-point sweep of the season. Unspecified ice conditions at Augustana’s Midco Arena forced Saturday’s game to be postponed until Sunday afternoon.

As to whether or not it helped the Beavers, it didn’t seem like it through the better part of two periods. BSU trailed 3-1 late in the second, but Maxon Vig got his fourth goal of the season to cut the Vikings’ lead in half, and Kasper Magnussen evened the score early in the third during a five-on-three power play. Landon Fandel took the lead back for the Vikings, but with just over two minutes left to play, the Beavers had an empty net when Oliver Peer found nylon to knot the game at four.

The game ended in a tie but BSU won the shootout, snatching two points out of thin air to end the first half of the season on a high note and remain in second place in the CCHA standings.