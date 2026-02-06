Feb 6, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Men’s Hockey Takes 6-3 Loss to Ferris State in Game 1 of Series

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Bsu Beavers Hockey Generic 2 New Logo Sqk

02-06-2026

Sports

BSU Women’s Hockey Falls to UMD 3-2 in Series Opener

brainerd girls wrestling practice 2026 thumbnail

02-06-2026

Sports

Brainerd Wrestling Hard at Work Preparing for Section Play

bemidji menahga unified basketball 2026 thumbnail

02-05-2026

Community

Annual Bemidji vs. Menahga Unified Basketball Game Draws Huge Crowd

pequot lakes triple a award ryder schultz avery amsden

02-05-2026

Community

Pequot Lakes’ Avery Amsden & Ryder Schultz Named Triple ‘A’ Award Finalists