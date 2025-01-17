BSU Men’s Hockey Takes 4-1 Loss Against Northern Michigan at Home

BSU men’s hockey has been living in Splitsville USA all season long in conference play, landing them in their current spot of sixth place in the CCHA standings. With only six series left this season, the Beavers are going to need to buck that trend – and quick – if they want to improve their position heading into postseason play.

Bemidji State had a great opportunity to start that Friday night, as they were hosting last place Northern Michigan in game one of the weekend series.

Northern Michigan would go on to win 4-1 over Bemidji State despite the Beavers outshooting the Wildcats 26-11. It’s a tough loss to start the series, but they’ll have a chance for a win again on Saturday.

BSU women’s hockey was also playing Friday and fell 3-0 to 11th-ranked St. Cloud State.