BSU Men’s Hockey Takes 3-2 Loss Against St. Cloud State in Home Opener

Bemidji State men’s hockey had their home opener on Saturday night and were hosting 16th-ranked St. Cloud State. The Beavers honored former head coach R.H. “Bob” Peters pre-game with a video of the late coach, and his wife Lou handled the puck drop.

In the first period, the Huskies opened up the scoring on a power play. Austin Burnevik had a one-timer off the Tyson Gross pass, his third of the year.

In the second, the puck skipped out to an unguarded Will Magnuson, who got a five-hole shot to net for his first goal of the season, tying the game at 1-1.

But the Huskies would take back the lead 2-1, and then Colin Ralph cleaned up the loose puck and sticks it in the net, giving SCSU at 3-1 lead.

In the third, the Beavs had a power play of their owner, and Carter Randklev found captain Jackson Jutting at the back door, pulling BSU to within one. But Bemidji State would be unable to find another, falling to St. Cloud State 3-2.

The Beavers are 1-2 through their first three games, all of which have been decided by one point, and all against ranked competition. Still, they’d like to be playing better, something head coach Tom Serratore acknowledged after the game.

“We played some good teams right there. So, you know, every game is just – every game’s a dogfight,” he said. “Every game is hard, there’s just no easy games and everybody’s good. But you got to be better than good, you know? My brother Frank said it earlier, you want to be good, there’s a lot of one-goal losses. You got to be better than good if you want to win games because everybody’s good in college hockey. So there’s another level.”

One guy playing at that level for BSU is Carter Randklev. The transfer from Niagara had three points this weekend on a +2 rating, earning him CCHA Forward of the Week.