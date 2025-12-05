BSU Men’s Hockey Takes 3-1 Loss vs. Augustana in Game 1 of Series

Bemidji State men’s hockey has been at or near the top of the CCHA standings since conference play began, and this weekend’s series at Augustana marks the last opportunity to collect points and end the first half of the season on a high note before heading into the month-long winter break.

The Beavers came into Friday’s showdown as the second-highest scoring offense in the CCHA, and the Vikings came in as the second-best defensive squad. But it felt like the roles were reversed early, where the Augies scored twice in the first period. It wasn’t until the third period with an empty net that the Beavers finally found nylon, where leading scorer Oliver Peer got his 11th goal of the season.

However, BSU couldn’t complete the comeback, and Augustana won 3-1. The Augies are now 5-0 when leading after two periods and BSU is just 1-6 when trailing after 40 minutes.