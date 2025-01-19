BSU Men’s Hockey Swept by Northern Michigan After 3-1 Loss on Saturday

BSU men’s hockey suffered a disappointing CCHA loss to last place Northern Michigan on Friday night. The Beavers needed a win on Saturday to split the weekend series and salvage at least three of the six available points.

Bemidji State was hosting Northern Michigan, and neither team was able to score in the first period, but the Wildcats netted three in the second. In the third, the Beavers were in desperation mode on the power play and got a goal, but that was their lone goal of the night. They lose 3-1 to get swept by Northern Michigan, and in the process drop to seventh in the conference standings.