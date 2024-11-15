BSU Men’s Hockey Stays Close to Minnesota But Falls in 1st Game of Series

Bemidji State men’s hockey faced off with Minnesota on Thursday at Mariucci Arena in game one of a home-and-home series.

Before Thursday’s game, the Beavers last faced off with the Golden Gophers in 2019. BSU’s last win against Minnesota came in 2016 during the North Star College Cup tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. BSU came into the matchup with three series splits while the U of M was riding an eight-game win streak.

Bemidji State fell 5-3 to Minnesota, surrendering an empty netter near the end. The teams will now take a day off for travel before facing off at the Sanford Center in Bemidji on Saturday. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.