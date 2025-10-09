BSU Men’s Hockey Set to Host Rival St. Cloud State in 2025-26 Home Opener

BSU men’s hockey is riding high after a weekend sweep of Alaska Anchorage on the road to open the season. They return to Minnesota this weekend for a home-and-home series with rival St. Cloud State, and on Friday, the Beavers will host the Huskies for their home opener at the Sanford Center.

The rivalry hasn’t been kind to Bemidji State as of late, with the Beavers having lost five straight in the series, including a pair of one-goal losses last year in which they matched the Huskies shot for shot. They know it won’t be easy to rid themselves of the burden of ending that streak.

“They’re physical, they defend hard, they’re very structured,” said senior forward and captain Kirkland Irey. “They’ve always been a thorn in our side. So, it is something that’s in the back of our head. Like, we want to beat these guys. And them being close to us, being a rival? We want them.”

“We know we have our hands full,” said head coach Tom Serratore. “I mean, we’re 1-7-2 against them in our last 10 [games]. And we know that we know that stat, so we have a lot of work to do. We know that, and last year we lost two heartbreakers—played well, could have won two games. We lost two. That’s hockey, too.”

BSU men’s hockey last beat St. Cloud State at home on October 28, 2022. Puck drop for Bemidji State’s home opener versus the Huskies is Friday, October 10 at 7 p.m.