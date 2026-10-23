BSU Men’s Hockey Set for Home-and-Home Series Against Rival UMD

Bemidji State men’s hockey will be back on the ice after a 12-day hiatus on Friday for a home-and-home series against ninth-ranked Minnesota Duluth.

Before the bye week, the Beavers showed promise against third-ranked North Dakota in a home-and-home series on Oct. 9 and 10, playing them to a tie game in the third period of both contests. However, they couldn’t close out the Fighting Hawks in the waning minutes, dropping both match-ups 3-2 and 4-3, respectively.

Head coach Tom Serratore expressed that while special teams stands as a main focus improvement-wise for the Beavers. He believes the squad is further ahead of the game than he expected entering week three.

“We’re quicker than I thought we would be—you know, with a young team, too,” said Serratore at a press event this week. “Usually, it takes a while to get up to speed. It’s not like these guys, these young kids don’t have leg, but sometimes they think first and react second, and that’s not happening right now. I also think it’s a testament to these guys, the level of hockey they played over the course of the last three or four years. Most of them coming right out of the CHL, they’re battle-tested, they’re game-tested, and these guys know their way around the rank.

BSU has fared 17-30-5 against UMD all-time, and they had their last win against the Bulldogs (4-3 in overtime) on Oct. 5, 2024. Puck drop on Friday is at 7:07 p.m. at the AMSOIL Arena, with Saturday’s game at 6:07 p.m. at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.