Mar 12, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

BSU Men’s Hockey Senior Forward Funk Inks Deal With Toledo of ECHL

Bemidji State Men’s Hockey senior Reilly Funk has signed a standard player contract to continue his hockey career in the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL.

The Beaver forward transferred from Northern Michigan after his sophomore season and in two seasons with Bemidji State would play in every game for the team while totaling 43 points with 19 goals, 12 of them coming this season.

The Manitoba native will immediately join the Walleye on their three-game road trip in Savannah, GA and North Charleston, SC.

