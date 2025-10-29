BSU Men’s Hockey Riding Momentum of 5-Point Weekend into Bowling Green Series

BSU men’s hockey evened their record to 4-4 after a 5-point weekend at home against Augustana to begin CCHA play. The Beavers now hit the road to face Bowling Green, where they will look to capitalize on the momentum of back-to-back victories.

To do that, the Beavs are working on getting the little things fixed this week in practice, a seemingly never-ending process.

“Sports is no different than owning a house or owning a car,” said head coach Tom Serratore. “It’s a leaky faucet one day. The leaky faucet gets fixed. Then what is it? It’s your furnace or your hot water heater. And then there’s times you’re going 2 or 3 weeks in a row and everything’s good, but then something happens. So then you got to try to fix it again. That’s all it is. Just trying to maintain your house and maintain your car.”

“I think we were motivated group last weekend, just from the weekends prior to that,” said goaltender Max Hildebrand, who earned CCHA Rookie of the Week after a 25 save performance that earned BSU a 3-2 win over Augustana on Saturday. “We want to get out on the right foot, especially at home. We had a lot of energy last weekend and it was two tight games against Augustana and we were lucky enough to get five points.”

The Beavers swept the Falcons in their final series meeting of the season last year, but that was at the Sanford Center. Bemidji State is 0-4-1 in their last 5-games at Bowling Green.