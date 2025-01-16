Jan 16, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

BSU Men’s Hockey Rides Momentum from Exciting Weekend into Northern Michigan Series

BSU men’s hockey is back at the Sanford Center this weekend, and they’re welcoming Northern Michigan to town.

The Wildcats enter currently dead last in the CCHA standings, with only one win in conference play. But that win was just last Friday against 12th-ranked Minnesota State, giving them a bit of momentum heading into this weekend’s series.

The Beavers, however, are riding some momentum of their own after an unconventional split at Bowling Green that saw Bemidji State come from behind on Friday with a late 6-on-5 goal to force overtime. Then on Saturday, they erased a three-goal deficit with two 6-on-5 goals to force OT again, eventually winning in a shootout.

“I’ve been involved with this game for 30 years of college hockey,” started head coach Tom Serratore at Tuesday’s presser. “I don’t ever remember scoring two 6-on-5 goals on a weekend, let alone three. We will all reflect back on that game as one of those games for the ages from the standpoint of, it was unpredictable, but it went our way.”

“It’s definitely a big confidence booster,” added junior forward Adam Flammang. “I know I’ve never played in a series where we’ve had three goals like that. It kind of reminds me of the [Minnesota State] Mankato and [Michigan] Tech series from last year. It was super fun and a huge three points for us in the weekend, but I think it’s just a belief in our team and our guys that we can come back and if we do the little things, we can chip away and come back in those situations.”

Bemidji State is sixth in the CCHA standings heading into this weekend’s contests.

