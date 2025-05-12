BSU Men’s Hockey Reveals 2025-26 Schedule for Program’s 70th Season

BSU men’s hockey released their 2025-26 schedule on Tuesday morning in conjunction with the CCHA. The Beavers are entering their 70th season as a program and 27th since their jump to Division I.

They will play a 34-game regular season, plus an exhibition game at the Sanford Center on January 2nd against the University of Minnesota. The Beavs will start the season on the road at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, followed by back-to-back home-and-home series against St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth before starting CCHA play.

Like last year, they’ll also play a home-and-home with North Dakota the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving. When the calendar flips to 2026, they’ll have the home exhibition game to ring in the new year and then go back to conference play through the end of the regular season.

Something of note—Bemidji State will not play Minnesota State at home for a series next year, although the Beavers and Mavericks will meet in Mankato the second-to-last weekend of the regular season.

The full schedule with dates and times can be found on the Bemidji State Beavers Athletics website.