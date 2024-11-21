BSU Men’s Hockey Returns to CCHA Play vs. St. Thomas at Home

Coming off a big win on this past Saturday over #3 Minnesota, BSU men’s hockey returns to CCHA play this weekend with a home series against St. Thomas.

Midway through the first half of the season, the Beavers have a 5-6 record and are 3-4 versus nationally ranked opponents. They are currently tied with the Tommies for 6th place in the conference standings, setting the table for another tough weekend series.

“They’re the preseason pick to win our league, the most experienced team in our league, probably [have] the most talent in our league,” said BSU men’s head coach Tom Serratore on St. Thomas. “It’s going to be a difficult task and it’s going to be fun. It’s always fun playing an in-state rival as well. But again, very challenging weekend for the Beavs.”

Bemidji State men’s hockey faces off with St. Thomas at 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday. Last year, the Beavers swept the Tommies in all four games they played.