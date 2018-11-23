BSU Men’s Hockey Putting SCSU Losses Behind Them

After starting the season at 5-2-1, the BSU men’s hockey team is on a three-game slide with their most recent losses against St. Cloud State. The schedule doesn’t offer them any favors, either, as third-ranked Minnesota State comes to town.

This will be the 120th meeting between these two teams, but the Mavericks have their number as of late, as BSU is winless in their past five matchups. The Beavers will test their mettle against Minnesota State at home on Friday, November 23rd and Saturday, November 24th at 7:07 PM.