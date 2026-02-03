BSU Men’s Hockey Puts Losing Streak to Bed, Aims To Build on Win Hosting Ferris State

It was 70 days between wins for BSU men’s hockey, ending an 11-game winless streak and a seven-game losing streak that pushed Bemidji State from second place in the CCHA standings down to sixth. The over two-month-long search for a “W” came to an end this past Saturday with a 7-1 victory in the series finale at Northern Michigan.

It was a mentally taxing stretch, and the Beavers felt as though they had been playing well in their last few contests but just weren’t getting the result they wanted on the scoreboard.

“Obviously, it can get a little repetitive,” said sophomore defenseman Luke Roelofs at Wednesday’s media day. “You almost run out of words to say, but we all know in that room that we have the group to do it. And as long as we stick to our game [and] we all stay connected, we can be a dangerous team.”

“We played a pretty good weekend,” said head coach Tom Serratore of the series with NMU. “I mean, we only gave up three goals. We lose a game, but we gave up three goals. Our guys fought hard. They fought hard on Friday. It was too bad that the result was the way it was on Friday night because I thought we deserved better.”

He added, “It’s amazing what winning does. But again, at the end of the day, now let’s back it up.”

They will have the chance to back it up against Ferris State this weekend at the Sanford Center. BSU was one of the few NCAA men’s hockey teams that did not have a conference win since the calendar flipped to 2026, but after last weekend it’s down to three: New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and the Bulldogs of Ferris State.