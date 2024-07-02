BSU Men’s Hockey Players Past & Present to Attend NHL Development Camps

Two current and former BSU men’s hockey players will have the chance to hone their skills after being invited to participate in NHL development camps this week.

Fifth-year senior forward Jackson Jutting will attend camp with the Los Angeles Kings, while incoming freshman Isa Parekh will be skating at the Calgary Flames camp.

Former captain Kyle Looft, who played in the AHL for the Texas Stars after the end of the college season, has been invited to the Dallas Stars camp. And former sophomore forward Lleyton Roed will be attending camp with the Seattle Kraken after spending the tail end of the AHL season with their affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

It was also announced on Tuesday that 2022 grad Owen Sillinger has signed a two-way contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the upcoming season. The former Beaver captain spent the last two years with the Cleveland Monsters in the AHL, posting 40 points this past season.