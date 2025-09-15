BSU Men’s Hockey Picked 6th in CCHA Preseason Media & Coaches’ Polls

The CCHA released its Preseason Coaches’ Poll and awards earlier today, with Bemidji State picked to finish sixth in the conference in 2025. The coaches also voted BSU sophomore defenseman Isa Parekh to the Preseason All-CCHA Team.

The conference also released the media poll, where BSU was again picked to finish sixth overall and Parekh was named All-CCHA. However, the media also selected Bemidji State incoming freshmen Max Vig and Max Hildebrand as co-rookies of the year.