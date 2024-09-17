BSU Men’s Hockey Picked 2nd, 1st in CCHA Preseason Polls

In men’s hockey, the CCHA released their preseason polls, and Bemidji State was picked second in one and first in another.

The Beavers were picked second in the coaches’ poll, tied with Michigan Tech and four points behind St. Thomas, although the Beavs and the Tommies both received three first-place votes. The defending MacNaughton Cup champions fared better in the media poll, tying for first place with St. Thomas, though the Beavs captured five first-place votes to the Tommies’ four.

Also, BSU senior Mattias Sholl was voted CCHA Preseason Goaltender of the Year in both the coaches’ and media polls. Sholl is the reigning CCHA Goaltender of the Year after leading the conference in goals against average winning percentage, while posting a .924 save percentage.

Incoming Bemidji State freshman forward Jaksen Panzer was voted Preseason CCHA Rookie of the Year in the media poll. Panzer graduated from East Grand Forks in 2022, posting 61 points in his final year with the green wave before joining the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede, where he amassed 77 points in 140 games played.