BSU Men’s Hockey Opens Season with OT Win Over UMD

It had been 197 days since Bemidji State men’s hockey’s last-played game, a heartbreaking loss to Michigan Tech in the Mason Cup Final that cut the Beavs’ season short of what they hoped would involved a run in the NCAA playoffs.

On Saturday night, the Beavers had an opportunity to wash off the disappointment and set the tone with a new team for a new year, and who better to do it against than a regional rival? BSU opened the 2024 season on the road at 18th-ranked Minnesota Duluth.

Less than two minutes into the game, Carter Randklev, the transfer from Niagara, put the Beavs’ up 1-0. But the Bulldogs would tie things up with less than two seconds left in the first, with former Warroad Warriors Jayson Shaugabay getting his first collegiate goal in his first collegiate game.

After more back-and-forth scoring, UMD’s Zam Plante tied the game 3-3 late in the third period to force overtime. Bemidji State captain Jackson Jutting refused to let the moment slip away and walked it off for the Beavers.

BSU won 4-3 in overtime, beating UMD for the first time since 2017. It was also the Beavs’ first win in Duluth since 2016, and they’re now 1-0 for the first time since 2018.

The win was also thanks to Raythan Robbins, who got CCHA Goaltender of the Week honors. Robbins came in on relief of Mattias Sholl midway through the third and saved 11 of 12 shots, five of them in overtime. The sophomore from Anchorage, Alaska only played 67 minutes over three games last season.