BSU Men’s Hockey in Tough Spot After 2-0 Loss to Northern Michigan

It has not been the start to the second half of the season BSU men’s hockey wanted. Since the new year, they had lost six straight, dropped from second to sixth in the CCHA standings, and are now 10 points back of even hosting in the first round of the playoffs.

Their last win came 69 days ago, but it was against Friday’s opponent. Bemidji State was on the road at last place Northern Michigan, a team they swept in their November series.

But on Friday, although the Beavers outshot the Wildcats 38-15, they fell 2-0. They’re in a tough place right now as that losing streak extends to seven.