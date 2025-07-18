Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Jul 18, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger
BSU Men’s Hockey Hosts 28th Annual Galen Nagle Memorial Golf Tournament
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Education & Government
Leech Lake Band OKs Continued Use of Grand Rapids, Deer River School Mascots
Sports
Figure Skaters at Brainerd’s Vacationland Tuning Up for National Showcase
Fishing Tips
Fishing Tips 2025: Rods
Sports
Bemidji Centaurs Split Doubleheader with Moorhead in Legion Baseball
Scroll To Top