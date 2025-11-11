BSU Men’s Hockey Heads to Michigan Tech for a Battle of CCHA Unbeatens

BSU men’s hockey started conference play this season on a heater. The Beavers are unbeaten through their first six CCHA games and sit atop standings with 14 points, two more than Michigan Tech, their opponent this weekend.

But the 5-0-1 record hasn’t come easy. Four of the games went to overtime, three of which they were able to win in the extra frame and the other one ending in a tie, although Bemidji State earned the extra point on a shootout victory.

It’s a fine line between a winning and losing record, and it’s one the Beavers certainly aren’t taking for granted.

“We’re finding a way,” said head coach Tom Serratore. “We could be 2-4 in the last six versus being 5-0-1, too, so I want to make sure that I preface that. Our penalty killing has been better, we scored four power play goals. Defensively, we’re so much better than we were [earlier this season], so I mean, we have made strides. And again, we’ve won three 3-on-3 games, too.”

He continued, “Some things are going our way and we’re living right for whatever reason right now. I’ve been through this stuff so many times and you’ll take it when you’re living right. But there’s times, too, that it goes the other way. So, you know, take advantage of it when you’re getting it.”

“I think we just know what we have in our room,” added junior forward Noah Quinn. “Everyone brings a little bit. Everyone knows our role. And like Coach said, we’ve been finding a way. And come playoff time, you’re going to have to find a way to win, and I think it’s good that we’re finding that now. And yeah, in the long run, it’s going to help.”

BSU and Michigan Tech enter this weekend’s series in Houghton as the number-one and number-two teams in the CCHA, respectively. But the Huskies have only played four conference games compared to the Beavers’ six yet only trail by two points in the standings. That’s because they are 4-0 with four regulation wins collecting 3 points for each, while Bemidji State has had to settle for 2 points four times and only got the full 3 points for a win twice.