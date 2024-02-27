BSU Men’s Hockey Has 4-Point CCHA Lead After Saturday Win Over St. Thomas

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was a huge weekend for the Beavers, as Saturday’s win over St. Thomas 3-1 gave them five points in the CCHA standings. With this third five-point weekend in a row, BSU will have a four-point lead heading into this weekend’s series with Minnesota State.

An overtime loss would essentially give Bemidji State a share of the title, and any sort of win would give the Beavers the MacNaughton Cup outright and the 1-seed heading into the Mason Cup postseason.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today