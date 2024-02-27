Lakeland PBS

BSU Men’s Hockey Has 4-Point CCHA Lead After Saturday Win Over St. Thomas

Lakeland News — Feb. 26 2024

It was a huge weekend for the Beavers, as Saturday’s win over St. Thomas 3-1 gave them five points in the CCHA standings. With this third five-point weekend in a row, BSU will have a four-point lead heading into this weekend’s series with Minnesota State.

An overtime loss would essentially give Bemidji State a share of the title, and any sort of win would give the Beavers the MacNaughton Cup outright and the 1-seed heading into the Mason Cup postseason.

