BSU Men’s Hockey Has 4-Point CCHA Lead After Saturday Win Over St. Thomas
It was a huge weekend for the Beavers, as Saturday’s win over St. Thomas 3-1 gave them five points in the CCHA standings. With this third five-point weekend in a row, BSU will have a four-point lead heading into this weekend’s series with Minnesota State.
An overtime loss would essentially give Bemidji State a share of the title, and any sort of win would give the Beavers the MacNaughton Cup outright and the 1-seed heading into the Mason Cup postseason.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.