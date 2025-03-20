Mar 21, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

BSU Men’s Hockey Goaltender Mattias Sholl Inks Pro Deal with ECHL’s Greenville

BSU men’s hockey goaltender Mattias Sholl has inked a professional contract with the ECHL’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The senior’s collegiate career came to a close with Saturday’s loss at Minnesota State in the Mason Cup semifinals.

In his four-year career with the Beavers, the native Californian appeared in 117 games, finishing second in program history in wins and saves in the team’s D1 era, and second in minutes played among all goalies to wear the green and white. In his junior season, Sholl was named CCHA Goaltender of the Year.

