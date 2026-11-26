Wins have been hard to come by for Bemidji State men’s hockey lately. The Beavers have forced three separate contests to overtime over the past month, but they haven’t been able to get over the hump, going 0-4-3 during that time span.

The Beavers are taking a quick break from CCHA play over the Thanksgiving long weekend, where they hosted 5-6-1 St. Thomas on Wednesday to open a home-and-home series.

BSU scored first after a goal from Max Namestnikov on a power play, his fourth of the year. In the second period, Jake McLean got his second goal of the year to make it 2-0 Bemidji State.

But after trailing early on, the Tommies kept on trucking and scored four unanswered goals. BSU couldn’t find a way to close the door tonight, falling to St. Thomas 4-2.

The Beavers will look for the series split on Saturday when they go down to St. Paul to run it back against the Tommies.