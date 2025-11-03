Nov 3, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Men’s Hockey Gets Saturday OT Win Over Bowling Green to Get 4-Point Weekend

Bemidji State men’s hockey finished their road series on Saturday at Bowling Green after ending Friday’s game in a tie.

Four of the previous five games between those two went to overtime, and Saturday’s game did as well. Sophomore defenseman Hudson Thornton, who had three points on the evening, secured the victory for the Beavers.

Junior forward Oliver Peer also had three points on Saturday. BSU made it a four-point weekend in Ohio and got their first win at Bowling Green in three years.

