Nov 10, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Men’s Hockey Gets OT Win to Complete Sweep of Lake Superior State

On Saturday, BSU men’s hockey, still unbeaten in CCHA play, was trying to complete the sweep of Lake Superior State. Senior forward Adam Flammang got the scoring going for the Beavers, getting his second goal of the season from point-blank range to make it 1-0.

In the third period, the score was 1-1 when senior defenseman Mitch Wolfe threaded the needle for what he thought was a goal. There was no signal from officials, and they’d play for another two minutes before a stoppage. After review, officials awarded the goal to make it 2-1 Bemidji State.

The Lakers got the equalizer with just over two minutes left, sending the game to overtime. There, junior forward Oliver Peer, for the second time this season, ended it for the Beavers with a 3-on-3 goal.

Bemidji State won 3-2 in overtime to cap a five-point weekend. The Beavs remain undefeated in conference play and top the CCHA standings with 14 points, but this upcoming weekend will be a tough test on the road at second-place Michigan Tech.

