BSU Men’s Hockey Gets OT Win Over St. Thomas in Game 1 of Series

Two weeks ago, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team was fourth in the CCHA standings, but now they sit atop the conference as they take a road trip down to the Cities to face second place St. Thomas.

The Beavers swept the Tommies at home to kick off CCHA play, but with only two points separating the two teams, the importance of this weekend’s series cannot be understated.

The Beavers were riding a four-game win streak heading into Friday’s game, while the Tommies were on a four-game winless streak. Things went into overtime, where Jackson Jutting won it for Bemidji State 6-5 in overtime.

The Beavers will play the Tommies again on Saturday to conclude the series.

