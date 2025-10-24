Oct 24, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Men’s Hockey Gets OT Win Over Augustana to Start Off CCHA Play Right

After opening the season with a weekend sweep at Alaska Anchorage, Bemidji State men’s hockey found themselves on a four-game skid after dropping back-to-back series against rivals St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth. On Friday, they began CCHA play against Augustana, hoping that starting conference play will turn things around.

Before the game started, former BSU player and team captain Matt Read dropped the puck ahead of his Bemidji State Athletics Hall of Fame induction on Saturday.

No one scored in regulation, but in 3-on-3 play in overtime, Oliver Peer scored a goal off a pass from Adam Flammang. The Beavers begin CCHA play off right with a 1-0 win, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Bemidji State will play Augustana again on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Sanford Center.

