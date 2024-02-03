BSU Men’s Hockey Gets 5-0 Win in 1st-Ever Game with Augustana

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State men’s hockey returned to the Sanford Center Friday night after a 35-day hiatus, and for the first time they faced off against Augustana, the CCHA’s newest member school.

The Beavers came into the game sitting in fourth place in the conference standings but are only three points behind first place teams St. Thomas and Minnesota State. Unfortunately, the Augies are still in their probationary period, so no points would be at stake this weekend.

Still, the Beavers were searching for their first win since topping Ferris State 4-1 on Jan. 5, and they got one, where the Beavs blanked Augustana 5-0 in their first-ever meeting. Bemidji State will have a chance for their third weekend sweep of the season on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today