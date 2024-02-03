Lakeland PBS

BSU Men’s Hockey Gets 5-0 Win in 1st-Ever Game with Augustana

Lakeland News — Feb. 3 2024

Bemidji State men’s hockey returned to the Sanford Center Friday night after a 35-day hiatus, and for the first time they faced off against Augustana, the CCHA’s newest member school.

The Beavers came into the game sitting in fourth place in the conference standings but are only three points behind first place teams St. Thomas and Minnesota State. Unfortunately, the Augies are still in their probationary period, so no points would be at stake this weekend.

Still, the Beavers were searching for their first win since topping Ferris State 4-1 on Jan. 5, and they got one, where the Beavs blanked Augustana 5-0 in their first-ever meeting. Bemidji State will have a chance for their third weekend sweep of the season on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Local Talent Contributes to BSU Men’s Basketball’s Success

BSU Women’s Hockey Gets 4-2 Victory Over St. Thomas at Home

BSU Women’s Hockey Ties St. Thomas at Home, Tommies Win Shootout

Pequot Lakes Volleyball’s Grace Hoffard Commits to BSU

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.